Berlin Police Investigating Suspected Poison Attack On Russian-German Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 11:48 PM

German police said Tuesday that they were investigating a suspected poisoning attempt on a Russian-German woman, identified by news magazine Der Spiegel as a close relative of the Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza

German police said Tuesday that they were investigating a suspected poisoning attempt on a Russian-German woman, identified by news magazine Der Spiegel as a close relative of the Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza.

"We are currently investigating on suspicion of attempted murder," Berlin police said on X, and a police spokeswoman told AFP that the hospitalised woman is a German-Russian dual citizen who "suspects that she has been poisoned".

The woman's blood, clothing and apartment were being checked as part of the inquiry, the spokeswoman said.

But she cautioned that "we cannot say yet whether the woman was indeed poisoned or whether a nerve agent was used".

According to Der Spiegel, the woman is related to Kara-Murza, who himself survived two poisoning attempts.

He was freed from jail in Russia this summer as part of a prisoner swap with the West.

The Berlin police said in their statement that the woman was being treated at the city's Charite hospital.

"The police are taking all necessary measures to ensure public security and to investigate potential suspects," the statement said.

