Berlin Police Look On As Vandals Destroy Flower Tributes Outside Russian Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2023 | 09:00 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) German police presence did not deter vandals from trampling all over flower tributes adorning a Russian tank outside the country's embassy in Berlin on Sunday.

"Those who destroy flowers cannot be good people. Apparently, they want there to be war in Berlin again," a German passer-by said in a comment to a Sputnik correspondent.

The flowers were laid on the tank by German pacifists, tens of thousands of whom rallied near Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate on Saturday.

They called on the German government to stop arming Ukraine and nudge it and Russia toward a ceasefire and a lasting peace deal.

Berliners who tried to replace flowers on the tank were stopped by Wieland Giebel, from the Berlin Story Bunker museum, who had helped transport the T-72 tank to the German capital last year to have it installed in front of the Russian embassy. Giebel put up a fence around what he called his "exhibit," saying there would be no flowers if Ukrainians did not want them.

