Berlin Police Looking for Anti-Racism Protesters Who Defaced Street Sign

A road sign on a busy street in central Berlin has been defaced over the name's link to the slave trade and a probe has been launched to find those responsible, a police spokeswoman told Sputnik on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) A road sign on a busy street in central Berlin has been defaced over the name's link to the slave trade and a probe has been launched to find those responsible, a police spokeswoman told Sputnik on Thursday.

Calls have been made for years to rename the Mohrenstrasse street over its reference to "Moors," who were African people brought to Prussia in the 18th and 19th centuries to serve in the palaces of German nobility. The recent protests against racial injustice in the United States and Europe have reignited debates about the legacy of Germany's colonial past.

"Damage to property is a disciplinary offense," the spokeswoman for the city's police force said, adding the case will be handed over to Berlin prosecutors as soon as the perpetrators are found.

She said the investigation was in the early stage and police planned to look at videos from security cameras to identify suspects who covered the street sign in paint and scrawled the letters BLM over it, which stand for Black Lives Matter.