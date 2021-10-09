UrduPoint.com

Berlin Police Probe Mysterious Acoustic Attack On US Diplomats - Reports

Criminal police in Berlin have been investigating a mysterious acoustic attack on US diplomats and CIA operatives posted to Germany, media reported

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Criminal police in Berlin have been investigating a mysterious acoustic attack on US diplomats and CIA operatives posted to Germany, media reported.

The police confirmed to the Spiegel magazine that a probe was opened in August against unidentified persons on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

At least two US officials working in Germany were reported in August to have developed nausea, severe headaches, ear pain, fatigue and insomnia over several months.

The Wall Street Journal said that cases of so-called Havana syndrome were also observed in Americans stationed in other European countries.

The condition was first reported by Americans posted to Havana in Cuba in 2016, earning the syndrome its name. It has since been rumored to affect US officials in China, Russia, Austria and even Washington, DC.

