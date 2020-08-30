UrduPoint.com
Berlin Police Say 33 Officers Hurt During Protests Against Virus Restrictions

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The German police said 33 officers were injured during massive demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin on Saturday.

"Overall, 316 people were arrested and 131 criminal charges were filed, including for assault on police officers... Thirty-three officers were injured," a statement read.

Some 3,000 police officers were sent to disperse unauthorized rallies throughout the city held in protest ” and in violation ” of the restrictive policies adopted to stem the spread of the virus.

An estimated 38,000 people demonstrated against the obligatory use of face coverings in public places, with placards reading "masks are muzzles" and "corona hysteria covers up class war.

"

Far-right activists clashed with the police outside the Russian embassy and a further 200 tried to break into the Reichstag, the seat of the Federal parliament.

Anti-coronavirus protests continued in central Berlin on Sunday. A Sputnik correspondent said that some 2,000 protesters thronged the Grosser Stern square but were dispersed by the police. Several people were detained.

