UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Police Say Anti-COVID Protester Sustained Slight Injuries While Resisting Detention

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:24 PM

Berlin Police Say Anti-COVID Protester Sustained Slight Injuries While Resisting Detention

Berlin police commented on a video that showed a 60-year-old woman beaten at a weekend demonstration by saying that the woman was "slightly injured" because she resisted the detention

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Berlin police commented on a video that showed a 60-year-old woman beaten at a weekend demonstration by saying that the woman was "slightly injured" because she resisted the detention.

Organizers of the anti-lockdown protests reported several cases of police brutality against the activists. Videos of reported abuses have circulated on the internet and caused a great public stir across the country. In one of such footages, a woman was pinned down to the ground by police officers, after which one of the agents punched her on the back several times.

Commenting on the video, the Berlin police said that the woman had ignored the repeated calls to leave the area and even punched one of the officers during the detention.

"The 60-year-old was slightly injured during the detention, but refused the offered medical assistance and was able to continue her way. No officers were injured," the police said.

Anti-coronavirus protests organized by the Querdenken 711 initiative group, which criticizes the government's response to the pandemic, took place over the weekend in Berlin, with about 38,000 people joining. Hundreds of people were detained and 131 criminal charges were filed, including for assault on police officers. According to the German police, 33 officers were injured during the demonstrations on Saturday.

Related Topics

Injured Internet Police German Berlin Criminals Women Government

Recent Stories

Chile Seeks to Expand Food Exports to Russia, Incr ..

2 minutes ago

Chile to Take Part in MiningWorld Russia Exhibitio ..

2 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan vision a guarantee of success at glo ..

2 minutes ago

Online Workshop on Research Design, Academic Writi ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan reports three deaths, 300 news cases of C ..

22 minutes ago

GCC welcomes signing of peace agreement in Sudan

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.