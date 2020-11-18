UrduPoint.com
Berlin Police Say Detained 190 During Protests, 9 Officers Injured

Berlin police said Wednesday it had detained 190 people at protests in the German capital and nine police employees had been injured

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Berlin police said Wednesday it had detained 190 people at protests in the German capital and nine police employees had been injured.

"By 14.00 our colleagues have detained 190 people... Two [of the detained] are to face the court directly. Nine colleagues were injured during the operation," the police said on Twitter.

