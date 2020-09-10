Berlin police are currently ensuring the security of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in the Charite hospital, where the politician is being treated after an alleged nerve agent attack, a spokesman told Sputnik on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Berlin police are currently ensuring the security of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in the Charite hospital, where the politician is being treated after an alleged nerve agent attack, a spokesman told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the German Der Spiegel news magazine reported that the police had tightened security in the Charite hospital out of fear of a new attack. Berlin police declined to comment on the report, saying they do not know where the news magazine obtained information about the alleged enhancement of safety measures.

"We are currently leading this process," the spokesman said, refusing to answer if there were representatives of other law enforcement agencies in the clinic now.

Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing.

Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the 44-year-old was flown to the Charite hospital for further treatment.

Last week, the German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing to the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny. Within the context, Moscow sent requests for legal assistance and more information on Navalny's case. In response, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Berlin could share the information about Navalny, but it was a multistage process.

On Monday, the Charite hospital announced that the politician's condition had improved and he was awakened from an induced coma.