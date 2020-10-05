(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The police of Berlin used pepper spray against people protesting outside the Transport Ministry's building, the law enforcement agency said on Monday.

"Today, at approximately 6:30 in the morning [04:30 GMT], people blocked the Invalidenstrasse street outside of the Transport Ministry. The summoned policemen had to use physical force to remove people from the road. When the number of people increased, our colleague used pepper spray," the police wrote on Twitter.

Five people are said to have suffered eye irritation but refused medical help. Currently, about 120 people are still protesting near the building.

A police spokesman told Sputnik that the protesters were likely to have gathered near the ministry to express their dissatisfaction with the government's allegedly lackluster ecological policy. Some of the protesters are carrying placards urging a speedy implementation of the Paris agreement's goals.

The Paris Climate Agreement was adopted in 2015 within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to maintain the increase in the average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, above pre-industrial levels by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.