Berlin Police Says Arrested 240 May Day Protesters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Police made some 240 arrests in Berlin on Saturday after May Day demonstrations descended into chaos, a police spokesperson said.

Around 30,000 people took to the streets of the German capital to mark the Labor Day. The rallies became violent after dark fell, with protesters setting fire to garbage bins and wooden pallets.

Tensions at a demonstration in the Neukoelln borough flared after police tried to enforce coronavirus rules, prompting some protesters to throw rocks and bottles. Some 20 police officers were injured.

The demonstration was dispersed after the police accused participants of violence. Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik called the events of the past night unacceptable.