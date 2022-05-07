Berlin Police Start Investigating Suspected Attack at House of Russian Journalists

An investigation has been launched into the discovery of an explosive device in a Berlin residential building lodging Russian journalists and their family members, the German police told Sputnik on Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) An investigation has been launched into the discovery of an explosive device in a Berlin residential building lodging Russian journalists and their family members, the German police told Sputnik on Saturday.

Someone threw a bottle into the window of one of the apartments of the Russian building on Friday.

An inspection of the building that followed found a suspicious object with a gas tank and wires, believed to be explosive. German sapers who were asked to the scene confirmed it to be an improvised explosive device and deactivated it on spot, the Russian embassy said.

"An investigation is going, with the involvement of the Berlin prosecutor's office and the police department of state security," a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson refrained from commenting on whether it could have been an attempted terrorist attack at this stage of the inquiry.