Berlin Police Use Pepper Gas Against Demonstrators Who Tried To Climb Over Fence

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Berlin Police Use Pepper Gas Against Demonstrators Who Tried to Climb Over Fence

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Berlin police on Wednesday used pepper gas against demonstrators on the Platz des 18. Marz square who attempted to climb over a fence during a protest, the law enforcement against said.

"During the rally on the Platz des 18. Marz, a large group of people tried to climb over the fence. This was stopped by our colleagues.

Bottles were thrown at law enforcement officers, and pepper spray was used in response," the police said in a statement.

The protest against tightening COVID-19 measures is ongoing in the German capital. The German parliament is considering a bill with amendments to the law on the epidemiological protection of the population. The bill provides an opportunity for tougher measures in the fight against coronavirus.

More Stories From World

