Berlin Police Use Pepper Spray Against Demonstrators Who Tried to Climb Over Fence

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Berlin police on Wednesday used pepper spray to disperse demonstrators on the Platz des 18. Marz square as they attempted to climb over a fence during a protest, the law enforcement forces said.

"During the rally on the Platz des 18. Marz, a large group of people tried to climb over the fence. This was stopped by our colleagues. Bottles were thrown at law enforcement officers, and pepper spray was used in response," the police said in a statement.

Protests against the tightening of COVID-19 measures are ongoing in the German capital. The German parliament is considering a bill with amendments to the law on the epidemiological protection of the population.

The bill allows the authorities to impose tougher measures in the fight against coronavirus.

Later on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the Berlin police called off the demonstration, as protesters did not comply with infection control measures.

Some participants refuse to leave the square despite police calls to disperse forcing the officers to start targeted detentions.

A police spokesperson told Sputnik that the protesters have been asked to leave downtown and go home, or they could join smaller rallies held in other parts of Berlin.

According to police estimates, at least 8,000 people participated in the demonstration.