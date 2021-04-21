UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Police Use Pepper Spray Against Demonstrators Who Tried To Climb Over Fence

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:27 PM

Berlin Police Use Pepper Spray Against Demonstrators Who Tried to Climb Over Fence

The Berlin police on Wednesday used pepper spray to disperse demonstrators on the Platz des 18. Marz square as they attempted to climb over a fence during a protest, the law enforcement forces said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Berlin police on Wednesday used pepper spray to disperse demonstrators on the Platz des 18. Marz square as they attempted to climb over a fence during a protest, the law enforcement forces said.

"During the rally on the Platz des 18. Marz, a large group of people tried to climb over the fence. This was stopped by our colleagues. Bottles were thrown at law enforcement officers, and pepper spray was used in response," the police said in a statement.

Protests against the tightening of COVID-19 measures are ongoing in the German capital. The German parliament is considering a bill with amendments to the law on the epidemiological protection of the population.

The bill allows the authorities to impose tougher measures in the fight against coronavirus.

Later on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the Berlin police called off the demonstration, as protesters did not comply with infection control measures.

Some participants refuse to leave the square despite police calls to disperse forcing the officers to start targeted detentions.

A police spokesperson told Sputnik that the protesters have been asked to leave downtown and go home, or they could join smaller rallies held in other parts of Berlin.

According to police estimates, at least 8,000 people participated in the demonstration.

Related Topics

Protest Police Parliament German Berlin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A Favourite with the Experts – the all new realm ..

2 minutes ago

PCB reopens club registration portal

18 minutes ago

NASA Postpones SpaceX Crew-2 Manned Mission Launch ..

2 minutes ago

Schools sealed over non-compliance of Corona SOPs

2 minutes ago

AJK President declares just solution of Kashmir is ..

2 minutes ago

Vote registration matters discussed in Voters Educ ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.