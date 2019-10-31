UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Preparing To Hold Year Of Germany In Russia - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:26 PM

Berlin Preparing to Hold Year of Germany in Russia - Diplomat

Berlin is currently working on organization of a year of Germany in Russia, which will be devoted to academic exchange and other areas of cooperation, Dr. Stefan Kordasch, the deputy head of political affairs with the German Embassy to Russia, told Sputnik in an interview

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Berlin is currently working on organization of a year of Germany in Russia, which will be devoted to academic exchange and other areas of cooperation, Dr. Stefan Kordasch, the deputy head of political affairs with the German Embassy to Russia, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We are currently organizing a year of exchanges between our universities, academic exchanges and that is a two- way street so we are doing this in cooperation with the Russian government. And within that framework a lot of exchanges take place," the diplomat said, adding that a year ago there was a cross year of exchanges "on regional and local cooperation between German and Russian cities."

"And of course we are now here in Volgograd, where I have just heard how important direct contact between cities is. Fortunately, there is a multitude of such contacts in place. We are trying to assist this. We are currently preparing the organization of the German year in Russia," Kordasch said on the sidelines of the International Public Diplomacy Forum, dubbed The Dialogue on the Volga.

The German-Russian cultural cooperation continues to evolve despite political differences, the diplomat noted.

"Fortunately, we have a very broad cooperation between Germany and Russia, very broad cultural cooperation and this cooperation is not just a cooperation which is directed by the two governments, but it really rests on so many shoulders, they are so many partners that are working with each other in our two countries and that's the good thing," Kordasch said.

The bilateral relations are "a little bit more tense than we would like them to be" in terms of politics, so it is all the more important to have "a continuing broad exchange" between the people, the diplomat added.

"And very fortunately we have that broad exchange between Germany and Russia," Kordasch said.

The International Public Diplomacy Forum is being held in Russia's city of Volgograd and co-organized by Russia's Rossotrudnichestvo a government agency focused on international cooperation. The event is aimed at fostering ties between the foreign and Russian public.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia German Germany Berlin Volgograd Event All Government

Recent Stories

US Senate Faces Difficulty Taking Partisan House I ..

4 minutes ago

Germany Hopes Trade With Russia to Continue Growin ..

4 minutes ago

Germany Welcomes Denmark's Decision to Permit Cons ..

4 minutes ago

Germany Thinks 'Inadmissible' to Denigrate Role of ..

5 minutes ago

Qatar Interacts With Russian Companies on Cybersec ..

52 minutes ago

Tensions Heat Up in Hong Kong as Halloween Protest ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.