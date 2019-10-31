Berlin Preparing to Hold Year of Germany in Russia - Diplomat

Berlin is currently working on organization of a year of Germany in Russia, which will be devoted to academic exchange and other areas of cooperation, Dr. Stefan Kordasch, the deputy head of political affairs with the German Embassy to Russia, told Sputnik in an interview

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Berlin is currently working on organization of a year of Germany in Russia , which will be devoted to academic exchange and other areas of cooperation, Dr. Stefan Kordasch, the deputy head of political affairs with the German Embassy to Russia , told Sputnik in an interview.

"We are currently organizing a year of exchanges between our universities, academic exchanges and that is a two- way street so we are doing this in cooperation with the Russian government. And within that framework a lot of exchanges take place," the diplomat said, adding that a year ago there was a cross year of exchanges "on regional and local cooperation between German and Russian cities."

"And of course we are now here in Volgograd, where I have just heard how important direct contact between cities is. Fortunately, there is a multitude of such contacts in place. We are trying to assist this. We are currently preparing the organization of the German year in Russia," Kordasch said on the sidelines of the International Public Diplomacy Forum, dubbed The Dialogue on the Volga.

The German-Russian cultural cooperation continues to evolve despite political differences, the diplomat noted.

"Fortunately, we have a very broad cooperation between Germany and Russia, very broad cultural cooperation and this cooperation is not just a cooperation which is directed by the two governments, but it really rests on so many shoulders, they are so many partners that are working with each other in our two countries and that's the good thing," Kordasch said.

The bilateral relations are "a little bit more tense than we would like them to be" in terms of politics, so it is all the more important to have "a continuing broad exchange" between the people, the diplomat added.

"And very fortunately we have that broad exchange between Germany and Russia," Kordasch said.

The International Public Diplomacy Forum is being held in Russia's city of Volgograd and co-organized by Russia's Rossotrudnichestvo a government agency focused on international cooperation. The event is aimed at fostering ties between the foreign and Russian public.