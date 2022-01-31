UrduPoint.com

Berlin Proceeds From Fact That UK Justice Will Take Note Of Respect For Assange's Rights

Berlin Proceeds From Fact That UK Justice Will Take Note of Respect for Assange's Rights

There is a humanitarian aspect in the case of jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and Berlin proceeds from the fact that the UK justice will take into account the issue of respect for his rights, German foreign ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) There is a humanitarian aspect in the case of jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and Berlin proceeds from the fact that the UK justice will take into account the issue of respect for his rights, German foreign ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said on Monday.

"Of course, in assessing this case, one should take into account, as happened already during the trial in the UK, on the one hand, the issue of Assange's state of health, the humanitarian aspect, and, on the other hand, the aspect of human rights. You know that the UK is a member of the European Convention on Human Rights and, thus, has bound itself to its standards. Therefore, we, of course, proceed from the fact that these guarantees will be taken into account in the appropriate way by British justice," Burger told reporters.

