Berlin Prosecutors Allow Use of 'Covidiot' for Coronavirus Dissidents

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The prosecutor's office in Berlin said Wednesday that the word "covidiot" was not slanderous, after a Socialist co-leader used it to refer to people protesting against coronavirus curbs.

Prosecutors said in a statement they had received hundreds of complaints asking for a probe into Saskia Esken's tweet, in which she used a mashup of "coronavirus" and "idiot" to criticize protesters for threatening to reverse Germany's success in the fight against the virus.

"The harsh term 'covidiot' is not punishable when used for expressing an opinion in a political debate amid the corona pandemic and is protected by the constitutional right to freedom of expression," the statement read.

Thousands of demonstrators who protested in Berlin on August 1 against coronavirus limits on public life and the obligatory use of face masks violated hygiene and social distancing guidelines, the prosecutor's office said further.