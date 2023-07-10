Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Berlin Prosecutors Charge Russian With Attempted Murder, RIA Novosti Office Arson Attempt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The Prosecutor's Office of Berlin said on Monday that it charged a Russian citizen with attempted murder and attempted arson for trying to set fire to the office of RIA Novosti in the German capital.

"On June 20, 2023, the Prosecutor's Office of Berlin charged ... Russian citizen in the Berlin Regional Court with attempted murder and attempted serious arson," the office said in a statement.

The defendant denies his guilt and claims that he became a "victim of the intrigue of the Russian special services."

Prior to his arrest on December 14, 2022, the accused led public campaigns against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian state system.

He, in particular, participated in the creation of a protest camp near the Russian embassy in Berlin, the statement added.

The building where RIA Novosti journalists and their families live was attacked in May 2022. One of the windows was broken, while inspecting the territory, a canister with wires was found in the ventilation niche. The police evacuated the residents, the sappers neutralized the device. The German police launched an investigation into the incident and involved the Berlin Prosecutor's Office and the state security department in the process.

