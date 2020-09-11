UrduPoint.com
Berlin Prosecutor's Office Receives Request For Russia Legal Assistance On Navalny

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Berlin's Public Prosecutor's Office said on Friday it had received a request to provide legal assistance to Russia and obtain information about Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's health with his consent.

"Berlin's Public Prosecutor's Office has received a request from the legal department of Berlin's Senate to provide legal assistance on Russia's request for legal support and to obtain information about Alexey Navalny's health condition with his consent." the Prosecutor's Office wrote on Twitter, adding that no other information was currently available.

