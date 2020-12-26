Berlin Prosecutors Say Morning Shooting Linked to Organized Crime

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Saturday's shooting in the Kreuzberg district of the German capital is linked to organized crime, the Berlin prosecutor general's office said.

"In connection with the shooting related to organized crime, we, together with the homicide commission of the Berlin police, are investigating an attempted murder case against several suspects," the office wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, police told Sputnik that a shooting broke out on Stresemannstraße on Saturday morning. Four people, all males, sustained gunshot wounds. According to media reports, one of those injured jumped into a nearby canal in an attempt to flee, but was pulled from the water by rescuers. The investigation into the incident is underway.