Berlin Prosecutors See Recent Motorway Crashes as Intended Attack by Radical Islamist

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Berlin public prosecutor's office sees the recent series of road accidents on a major motorway as an intended attack that a radical Islamist staged against drivers, spokesman Martin Steltner said on Wednesday.

At around 19:00 local time on Tuesday (17:00 GMT), a black Opel Astra crashed into two motorcycles, leaving both drivers gravely injured. The car driver left the vehicle, put a box onto the car top, before claiming in contained explosives, and reportedly cried "Allahu Akbar!" He was later detained, and the police found out that there were only some instruments in the box.

"According to our estimates, these road accidents are in fact not some mere fortuity, but intended attacks on other drivers. This is why murder charges will be filed against the suspect today. We are aware of three cases, but there is no final information available yet, as other cases are being studied," Steltner told reporters.

"Taking into consideration the circumstances, and the man's behavior and statements, we believe he is a radical Islamist," the spokesman for the Berlin public prosecutor's office said.