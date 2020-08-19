UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Prosecutors See Recent Motorway Crashes As Intended Attack By Radical Islamist

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Berlin Prosecutors See Recent Motorway Crashes as Intended Attack by Radical Islamist

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Berlin public prosecutor's office sees the recent series of road accidents on a major motorway as an intended attack that a radical Islamist staged against drivers, spokesman Martin Steltner said on Wednesday.

At around 19:00 local time on Tuesday (17:00 GMT), a black Opel Astra crashed into two motorcycles, leaving both drivers gravely injured. The car driver left the vehicle, put a box onto the car top, before claiming in contained explosives, and reportedly cried "Allahu Akbar!" He was later detained, and the police found out that there were only some instruments in the box.

"According to our estimates, these road accidents are in fact not some mere fortuity, but intended attacks on other drivers. This is why murder charges will be filed against the suspect today. We are aware of three cases, but there is no final information available yet, as other cases are being studied," Steltner told reporters.

"Taking into consideration the circumstances, and the man's behavior and statements, we believe he is a radical Islamist," the spokesman for the Berlin public prosecutor's office said.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Attack Police Motorway Driver Road Vehicle Car Berlin Man Top

Recent Stories

Last two years were tough for Govt, masses and bus ..

25 minutes ago

Navy Promoting Sports Activities In Pakistan

45 minutes ago

UVAS, dairy association discuss collaboration, joi ..

48 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

52 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

56 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.