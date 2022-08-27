Berlin Provides Consular Support to German Citizen Arrested in Iran - Foreign Ministry

The German Foreign Ministry is providing consular support to a German citizen who was arrested in Iran, the ministry's press service told Sputnik on Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The German Foreign Ministry is providing consular support to a German citizen who was arrested in Iran, the ministry's press service told Sputnik on Saturday.

"A German citizen was arrested in Iran, we are in touch with him, we provide him with consular support," the press service said, refusing to clarify the details.

In early August, German media reported that a man with dual Iranian-German citizenship had been arrested in Iran.