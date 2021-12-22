Berlin Ready for Any Meetings to De-Escalate Situation Around Ukraine - Government

Berlin is ready for any negotiations to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said

"In general, the situation is that, taking into account the questions that Russia is asking, we want to contribute to de-escalation, we are ready for all negotiations," he said at a briefing on Wednesday, answering whether Chancellor Olaf Scholz was ready for negotiations on the topic of Russian proposals to NATO countries and the United States in January.

He noted that, according to his information, the negotiations, which may take place in January will take place not at the level of heads of state, but at a lower level.

Hebestreit added, referring to Scholz's words, that Berlin was ready "for any meeting", including negotiations in the Normandy format.