Berlin Ready to Consider Resuming Cybersecurity Dialogue With Moscow - Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Berlin is ready to consider resuming dialogue with Moscow on the issue of cybersecurity, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said at a press briefing on Monday.

Russian officials have called on their German counterparts to return to cybersecurity talks, which were interrupted in 2018. The topic is expected to feature during German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' planned visit to Russia on Tuesday.

"There has been a relevant need to discuss IT security and cyberattacks with the Russian side for some time," Burger said at a press briefing, adding that the potential for talks to resume is "under consideration.

"

The spokesman on July 22 said that Berlin has completed preparing a list of Russian citizens and legal entities that it intends to target with cyber sanctions due to alleged hacking activity.

Speaking on Monday, Burger said that there was "significant evidence" that a Russian citizen was involved in a 2015 hacking incident on the Bundestag. German prosecutors in May named Dmitry Badin, who is claimed to be a military intelligence officer, as the lead suspect in the attack.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that no credible evidence has so far been presented by the German authorities to substantiate the accusations.