Berlin Ready To Contribute To Conflict Resolution In Ukraine - German Foreign Minister

Ukraine's sovereignty can not be questioned, and Berlin is ready to contribute to conflict resolution, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday

"The Minsk agreements are decisive in this (settlement).

Germany adheres to the agreements reached in recent days within the EU and NATO: the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are not a subject of bargaining," Baerbock said during a press conference in Paris.

The top diplomat added that Berlin will continue coordinating with the EU and NATO in order to prevent military escalation.

"Russia would have to pay a high political and economic price for a repeated violation of statehood of Ukraine," Baerbock added.

She added that there can be only a diplomatic solution to the conflict, and Germany and France are ready to contribute.

