Berlin Ready to Discuss Security With Moscow - German Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Berlin is ready to discuss security issues with Moscow, but it has its own interests in this area, Tobias Lindner, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to discuss security issues with Moscow, but this also means that we, as the West, have our own security interests," Lindner said speaking at an online event of the German Atlantic Society.

He also added that Europe is interested in preventing "a third violation" of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and is working toward this goal "through two channels," which are the "threats of sanctions and dialogue formats."