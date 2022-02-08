Berlin Ready to Impose Sanctions on Russia That Can Have Costs for Germany - Chancellor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Berlin stands ready to impose sanctions on Russia that will have negative consequences for Germany as tensions on the border with Ukraine continue to mount, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview.

"We are giving this very strong answer to Russia, saying if you invade Ukraine this will have a very high price for you, which will have high impact on your economy and the chances for your development. And we are ready to take steps that will have cost for us," Scholz told CNN on Monday.

Scholz did not mention the Nord Stream 2 pipeline when discussing these steps.