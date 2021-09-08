Berlin Ready to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Kabul Via UN - Maas

Germany is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan via the United Nations, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, adding that further steps depend on the actions of the Taliban (banned in Russia)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Germany is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan via the United Nations, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, adding that further steps depend on the actions of the Taliban (banned in Russia)

"The people of Afghanistan are not to blame for the seizure of power by the Taliban - and they do not deserve the international community to turn away now.

We are ready to provide humanitarian assistance through the United Nations, and we will continue to communicate with the Taliban, at least in order to enable to provide opportunities to those people for whom we are responsible," the minister said, adding that "any further action will depend on the behavior of the Taliban."