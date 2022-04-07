UrduPoint.com

Berlin Ready To Support 'Viable Solutions' In Talks On Ukraine - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Berlin Ready to Support 'Viable Solutions' in Talks on Ukraine - Government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Berlin welcomes the continuation of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, is closely following their progress, and will support viable solutions, the German government told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to peace talks that could be organized with the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"We have taken note of these reports. In principle, we see and welcome the fact that Ukraine and Russia continue to negotiate ” very recently again, literally yesterday ” despite the serious events in Bucha. The Federal government is closely monitoring the progress of the negotiations and will support viable solutions. But we have always emphasized that an immediate ceasefire is urgently needed first of all in order to give the negotiations the necessary space," the spokesman said.

