Berlin Refrains From Naming German Representative To Attend Moscow Parade On June 24

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:31 PM

Germany's presidential office and government on Wednesday refrained from commenting to Sputnik about who will represent Berlin at the June military parade in Moscow to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that the Moscow parade, delayed in May over the COVID-19 concerns, would take place on June 24.

"We know nothing about an invitation for the date you have mentioned. That is why we cannot give you any information regarding the German side's participation or any other details," Esther Uleer, the spokeswoman for the office of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said.

When asked if Chancellor Angela Merkel had received an invitation for the parade, the German government did not give a direct answer but mentioned that the chancellor's itinerary, which includes foreign visits, would be announced this Friday.

"I have learned about the event just this morning. I am not sure or, rather, I do not think there already are invitations, [as] it is an entirely new decision," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told Sputnik, adding that if there is something to inform on, she will do so in due time.

The parade was originally scheduled for May 9, per tradition, but was postponed to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases. The new date is likely to have been chosen due to it being the date of the original 1945 victory parade.

