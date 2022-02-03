UrduPoint.com

Berlin Refused To Discuss Ways To Solve Crisis Around RT DE - Moscow Source

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Proposals were made to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during her visit to Moscow on how to solve a crisis around RT DE in Germany but Berlin has refused to discuss them, a source from the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"During the visit of the German foreign minister to Moscow and her conversation with (Russian Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov, the Russian side proposed ways out of the crisis created by the German authorities in relation to RT DE, but the German side refused to discuss them," the source said.

