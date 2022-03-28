UrduPoint.com

Berlin Refuses To Boycott Russian Energy Supplies In Current Conditions - Government

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 03:55 PM

Germany does not support a boycott on energy supplies from Russia under the current conditions, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday

"The German position is that under the current conditions, the energy boycott is not supported.

I believe that the reasons for this were listed yesterday by Federal Chancellor (Olaf Scholz). First of all, we are talking about providing Germany, about providing hospitals, nursing homes, as well as many apartments, with heat," Hebestreit told reporters.

Berlin does not believe that the German economy would benefit from such a boycott, the official said, noting "there would be a significant economic impact with a significant loss of jobs."

