UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Refuses To Comment On Reports Of Ex-Wirecard COO Marsalek's Location - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:15 PM

Berlin Refuses to Comment on Reports of Ex-Wirecard COO Marsalek's Location - Ministry

Berlin has noted the recent media reports alleging that ex-Wirecard chief operating officer Jan Marsalek has fled to Russia, although no further comment will be made on the matter by the German government at this time, spokesman for the country's Foreign Ministry Christopher Burger said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Berlin has noted the recent media reports alleging that ex-Wirecard chief operating officer Jan Marsalek has fled to Russia, although no further comment will be made on the matter by the German government at this time, spokesman for the country's Foreign Ministry Christopher Burger said on Monday.

"We have taken note of the information that has appeared in the media. In principle, we do not comment on unfinished investigations. Therefore, I will not comment on the speculation regarding Marsalek's whereabouts," Burger said at a press briefing.

The German magazine Der Spiegel on Saturday said that Marsalek, a central figure in the collapse of the Wirecard payments company, had originally traveled to Belarus via Estonia.

One day later, the German newspaper Handelsblatt alleged that Marsalek had been brought to Russia and was currently based near Moscow under the protection of the country's secret services. According to the newspaper, Marsalek, an Austrian national, had transferred a significant amount of Bitcoin from Dubai to Russia.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday said that the Kremlin has no information regarding Marsalek's whereabouts.

Wirecard was plunged into a scandal in late June and filed for insolvency after it was revealed that 1.9 billion Euros ($2.1 billion) in cash was missing from its balance sheets. Former CEO Markus Braun resigned and was arrested on charges of inflating the company's value through fake transactions.

Related Topics

Scandal Moscow Russia German Dubai Company Bitcoin Berlin Estonia Belarus June Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

SC says NAB failed to prove Khawaja Brothers’ ow ..

14 minutes ago

Roscosmos Says Experts Repaired Malfunctioning Eng ..

57 seconds ago

UAE’s success in launching first Arab probe to M ..

31 minutes ago

Former High Court judge disqualifies BoG member Na ..

32 minutes ago

Mayor of Russia's Norilsk Resigns After Being Char ..

1 minute ago

45th INSC inaugurated in Islamabad

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.