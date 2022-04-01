Berlin Refuses to Comment on Reports on Nationalization of Gazprom, Rosneft Subsidiaries

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The German economy ministry declined on Friday to comment on reports that it is allegedly considering the nationalization of the subsidiaries of Russia's Gazprom and Rosneft in Germany.

"I do not comment on these press reports and do not speculate on this topic," ministry spokeswoman Beate Baron told reporters.

The German government also refused to coment on the matter.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that the nationalization of the Russian companies' subsidiaries would seriously violate international law, noting that Moscow considers raising such a question unacceptable.