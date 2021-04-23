The German government on Friday declined to comment on Russia's proposal to meet in Donbas to discuss the Minsk agreements, saying that it is currently only "a working level of contact."

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The German government on Friday declined to comment on Russia's proposal to meet in Donbas to discuss the Minsk agreements, saying that it is currently only "a working level of contact."

Moscow has invited Paris and Berlin to discuss the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine before April 27.

The meeting is proposed to be held in Donbas with representatives from Kiev and the self-proclaimed People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

"We generally do not comment on any negotiations or meetings held at a working level of the chancellor's office," the government responded to Sputnik.

The initiative was proposed by Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak.