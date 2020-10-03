UrduPoint.com
Berlin Refuses To Grant Russian Embassy Consular Access To Navalvny - Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday that Berlin has refused to grant its embassy in Berlin consular access to opposition leader Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News - 03rd October, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday that Berlin has refused to grant its embassy in Berlin consular access to opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

"The Russian Embassy in Berlin received a rejection from the German Foreign Ministry to its request of assistance in providing consular access to A. Navalny," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement went on to denounce allegations from Berlin that Russia was not ready for dialogue.

"A paradoxical proposition was voiced [by German politicians] about the alleged lack of readiness in Russia for dialogue with Germany within the framework of existing specialized bilateral mechanisms.

We consider such statements as nothing more than an outright lie," the statement read.

The foreign ministry went on to say that a fourth request for legal assistance from Russian prosecutors has gone unanswered.

"The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia had prepared already the fourth request for legal assistance in this regard, which was forwarded to the German side. We still insist on receiving a response to these appeals," the statement added.

