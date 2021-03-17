Berlin Refuses to Impose Sanctions on Russia Over Nord Stream 2 - Cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Germany discussed imposing sanctions or threatening to impose sanctions on Russia over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Washington on various levels, but decided to refuse, the German cabinet said in a response to a parliamentary inquiry by the Free Democratic Party (FPD) parliamentary group in the Bundestag.

"The German government negotiated with the US administration on various levels regarding the US sanctions, which we rejected, and the threats of imposing sanctions over Nord Stream 2. We have worked closely with the EU and our EU partners on the issue and took part in the 2020 and 2021 demarches together with several other EU member states against these US sanctions in Washington," the document, seen by Sputnik, said.

However, negotiations with the US regarding Nord Stream 2 are confidential, so the cabinet did not provide any further details.

According to the cabinet's response, the German government continues to maintain contacts with the companies involved in the project. Berlin also regards the public foundation set up to take over potentially sanctionable activities in order to protect the private sector, the document said.

The cabinet believes that gas imported through Nord Stream 2 will be enough to cover Europe's growing demand for this energy source amid decreasing natural gas production in the region and the ongoing coal phaseout.