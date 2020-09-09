The German Foreign Ministry refuted on Wednesday Moscow's accusations of "unacceptable tone" on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, stressing that Berlin is acting as constructively as possible

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The German Foreign Ministry refuted on Wednesday Moscow's accusations of "unacceptable tone" on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, stressing that Berlin is acting as constructively as possible.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the tone Berlin was using while talking about the opposition politician, now receiving treatment in a German hospital. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Berlin seemed to avoid cooperation "for some political reasons."

"I can tell you that Germany is acting as constructively as possible, it has transparently revealed the results obtained by the Bundeswehr laboratory, and the request for legal assistance has been sent further through the government [to Berlin's department of justice].

We are in contact with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and will discuss further steps," a spokeswomen for the German Foreign Ministry said at a briefing.

A spokesman for the German Defense Ministry, in turn, stressed that the Bundeswehr laboratory that tested Navalny's samples worked in compliance with international standards, and had "many years of national and international experience, especially related to medical means of protection against chemical weapons."