UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Refutes Moscow's Criticism, Reaffirms Constructive Approach To Navalny Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

Berlin Refutes Moscow's Criticism, Reaffirms Constructive Approach to Navalny Case

The German Foreign Ministry refuted on Wednesday Moscow's accusations of "unacceptable tone" on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, stressing that Berlin is acting as constructively as possible

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The German Foreign Ministry refuted on Wednesday Moscow's accusations of "unacceptable tone" on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, stressing that Berlin is acting as constructively as possible.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the tone Berlin was using while talking about the opposition politician, now receiving treatment in a German hospital. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Berlin seemed to avoid cooperation "for some political reasons."

"I can tell you that Germany is acting as constructively as possible, it has transparently revealed the results obtained by the Bundeswehr laboratory, and the request for legal assistance has been sent further through the government [to Berlin's department of justice].

We are in contact with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and will discuss further steps," a spokeswomen for the German Foreign Ministry said at a briefing.

A spokesman for the German Defense Ministry, in turn, stressed that the Bundeswehr laboratory that tested Navalny's samples worked in compliance with international standards, and had "many years of national and international experience, especially related to medical means of protection against chemical weapons."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Germany Berlin Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe’s tour to Pakistan to be finalized next ..

59 minutes ago

MBZUAI set to welcome global cohort of students fr ..

1 hour ago

UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs partic ..

1 hour ago

TCL launches Pakistan's first Certified 8K UHD QLE ..

1 hour ago

PBIF demands implementation of Karachi package: Mi ..

1 hour ago

EU's Michel Says Bloc Ready to Assist Greece Follo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.