BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Germany regrets that there are still no EU sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and emphasizes the need for consensus on the issue, the government's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said on Wednesday.

"We are firmly convinced to apply influence together with Europe, European partners, so that sanctions are adopted and put into force. We regret that it has been impossible up until now," Seibert said when asked about sanctions against Lukashenko.

He added that Berlin was continuing to hold consultations with its European partners.

Belarus has been facing an ongoing political crisis since the presidential election, as a result of which Lukashenko was elected for his sixth consecutive term. The country's opposition did not acknowledge the results, saying that its candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true winner. As a result, nationwide protests have been taking place on a daily basis.

Earlier in the month, EU foreign ministers reiterated the bloc's refusal to recognize the election result as well as intention to impose sanctions against those responsible for alleged election fraud and violence against protesters.