UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Regrets Russia, China Vetoing Germany-Drafted UNSC Resolution On Syria Border Aid

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Berlin Regrets Russia, China Vetoing Germany-Drafted UNSC Resolution on Syria Border Aid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) The German foreign minister expressed regret on Saturday over Russia and China vetoing a UN Security Council resolution that aimed to extend cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries into Syria through two checkpoints in Turkey and called for a compromise on the issue.

The mandate of the cross-border aid delivery mechanism expired on Friday midnight, as the UNSC failed to agree on its extension. Russia seeks to limit the number of checkpoints to one, Bab al-Hawa, which is used for about 90 percent of UN deliveries to northwestern Syria. The resolution sponsored by Germany and Belgium insists on preserving the UN mechanism via the two current crossings bordering Turkey ” Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam.

"We deeply regret that the extension of the Crossborder Resolution was again prevented by a Russian and Chinese veto in @UN Security Council.

This is bitter news for millions of people in northern Syria," Heiko Maas said, as quoted by the Foreign Office on Twitter.

The minister noted that the negotiations will continue later on on Saturday.

"We call on all delegations to no longer obstruct a compromise. We owe this to the people of #Syria," he added.

Russia believes that the cross-border aid delivery mechanism was temporary and no longer reflects the situation on the ground. After Syrian armed forces regained control over most of territories, the aid should be managed via Damascus, according to Moscow.

Another contentious point is that the Berlin-sponsored draft makes no mention of denouncing unilateral sanctions on Syria. Berlin believes that the sanctions are of a targeted nature and do not harm Syrian people.

Related Topics

Resolution Foreign Office United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Turkey China Twitter German Damascus Germany Berlin Belgium All Million

Recent Stories

Saleem Malik calls PCBâ€™s response to his letter ..

19 minutes ago

PM fear massacre similar to genocide of Srebrenic ..

40 minutes ago

Asad Umar says no more announced load shedding in ..

1 hour ago

Dubai SME provided AED170 million worth of incenti ..

1 hour ago

Austria Greens minister gears up for new virus tes ..

1 hour ago

Jack Charlton -- World Cup hero and adopted Irish ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.