BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Berlin regrets that Moscow has launched procedures to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, the German Federal Foreign Office said on Friday, calling the decision a serious blow to the global arms control architecture.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country was beginning procedures to leave the deal, as no progress had been made in removing obstacles that hinder treaty functioning after Washington's pullout. When the procedures are completed, Moscow will send a notification will to depositories.

"We take note with great regret of Russia's statement on preparations for withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty. This is a major blow to the global arms control architecture and has concrete implications for security and confidence in the northern hemisphere," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, it is in Russia's interests to maintain a constructive dialogue on the future of the treaty, while all the signatories have only recently agreed to discuss various proposals made by Moscow after the US withdrawal. In a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in late December, European countries stressed that they want to adhere to the treaty and its full implementation, the ministry said.

"Regardless of Russia's decision, Germany will further strongly advocate for the continuation and modernization of conventional and nuclear arms control in Europe and for Europe ” a goal that is in the interests of all of us if we are to respond to the challenges of our time in the interests of peace and security," the press release added.

In May 2020, US President Donald Trump said that the US would exit the Open Skies Treaty due to alleged violations by Russia. In response, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that there were no breaches of the treaty by Moscow. The US officially terminated its participation in the treaty on November 22.

Moscow has since repeatedly asked the remaining parties to the agreement to confirm their commitment to abide by all of its provisions and provide legal guarantees of the confidentiality of data received during observation flights. But Russia has never received such guarantees. According to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the US' withdrawal from the agreement made it unviable.