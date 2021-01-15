UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Regrets Russia's Preparations To Withdraw From Open Skies Treaty

Umer Jamshaid 50 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 11:40 PM

Berlin Regrets Russia's Preparations to Withdraw From Open Skies Treaty

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Berlin regrets that Moscow has launched procedures to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, the German Federal Foreign Office said on Friday, calling the decision a serious blow to the global arms control architecture.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country was beginning procedures to leave the deal, as no progress had been made in removing obstacles that hinder treaty functioning after Washington's pullout. When the procedures are completed, Moscow will send a notification will to depositories.

"We take note with great regret of Russia's statement on preparations for withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty. This is a major blow to the global arms control architecture and has concrete implications for security and confidence in the northern hemisphere," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, it is in Russia's interests to maintain a constructive dialogue on the future of the treaty, while all the signatories have only recently agreed to discuss various proposals made by Moscow after the US withdrawal. In a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in late December, European countries stressed that they want to adhere to the treaty and its full implementation, the ministry said.

"Regardless of Russia's decision, Germany will further strongly advocate for the continuation and modernization of conventional and nuclear arms control in Europe and for Europe ” a goal that is in the interests of all of us if we are to respond to the challenges of our time in the interests of peace and security," the press release added.

In May 2020, US President Donald Trump said that the US would exit the Open Skies Treaty due to alleged violations by Russia. In response, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that there were no breaches of the treaty by Moscow. The US officially terminated its participation in the treaty on November 22.

Moscow has since repeatedly asked the remaining parties to the agreement to confirm their commitment to abide by all of its provisions and provide legal guarantees of the confidentiality of data received during observation flights. But Russia has never received such guarantees. According to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the US' withdrawal from the agreement made it unviable.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Moscow Russia Europe Washington Nuclear German Trump Germany Berlin Progress May November December 2020 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Palestinian President Orders to Hold General Elect ..

19 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: &#039;We re-affirm our support ..

30 minutes ago

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

19 minutes ago

US House Speaker Asks Ex-General to Review US Capi ..

5 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges World to Act With 'Greater' Solidar ..

5 minutes ago

WHO wants Covid jabs in all countries within 100 d ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.