Berlin 'Regrets' US Decision to Withdraw Troops From Germany - Defense Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Berlin regrets Washington's decision to pull out US troops from Germany, but believes that redeploying the troops within Europe would show the United States' commitment to the Transatlantic partnership, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Wednesday.

"Indeed, the question of about US troop presence in Germany is not really primarily bilateral question. We are an important base for US troops," Kramp-Karrenbauer said. "We on German soil are also contributing to American Security. What we are discussing is the security of the alliance though, because the US troops especially serve the security of the alliance for all partners and they serve America's security. So, if there are troop reductions in Germany, which we regret, if the decision is being taken, then the question is where the soldiers deploy?"

Kramp-Karrenbauer said if the United States redeploys its troops within Europe, it would show that Washington remains committed to the Transatlantic partnership and will also send an important message to NATO.

Earlier in July, the US Defense Department said it was given authorization to redeploy 9,500 troops from Germany.

President Donald Trump confirmed plans to reduce the size of US forces in Germany by approximately 9,500 troops as a penalty for Berlin's alleged failure to allocate 2 percent of its budget on defense as per NATO regulations.

A bipartisan group of US senators initiated in June an attempt to prevent Trump from reducing the number of US troops in Germany by introducing an amendment to inhibit the funds for such a move until the Defense Secretary submits a report to Congress and certifies the reduction meets seven stated conditions.