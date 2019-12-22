UrduPoint.com
Berlin Rejects US Extraterritorial Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 12:11 AM

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy rejects extraterritorial sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline imposed by the United States, the ministry spokesperson told Sputnik, adding that this is the position of the entire German government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy rejects extraterritorial sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline imposed by the United States, the ministry spokesperson told Sputnik, adding that this is the position of the entire German government.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act that includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines along with a range of other measures. Earlier in the day, the US Department of the Treasury said that the sanctions had already entered into force, and demanded an immediate stop to pipe installations for these projects.

"I would like to draw your attention to a statement by the German government's press service Ulrike Demmer, a deputy government spokesperson. This is the position of the entire government," the spokesperson said.

Demmer, in turn, stated that Berlin regrets the US decision to impose the sanctions.

"The federal government has noted with regret that US Congress sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream have come into force following today's signing of them by US President Donald Trump," Demmer said.

The Nord Stream 2 project is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom and five European companies � France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

The new set of US sanctions will target companies and individuals involved in providing services on the pipeline and have their US visas revoked and financial assets in the US frozen. The bill also provides for a 30-day grace period for them to wind down their operations in the project.

