Berlin Rejects US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Project - Economy Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Germany's position on US extraterritorial sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project remains unchanged and Berlin rejects them, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, adding that Berlin is closely monitoring the situation around the project in the United States.

On Thursday, US senators introduced a bill that would extend the scope of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 to include all companies that provide certification, insurance and port facilities for the pipeline project.

"As you know, we are monitoring the development [of the situation] around Nord Stream 2, including its development in the US. We do not comment on this. Our principled position regarding extraterritorial sanctions is also clear. We reject them," the ministry's representative said at a briefing.

In late May, the German Foreign Ministry slammed Washington's plans to expand the sanctions, saying that the timing was wrong for the United States to threaten the Nord Stream 2 pipeline amid the global pandemic.