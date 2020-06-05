UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Rejects US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Project - Economy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:11 PM

Berlin Rejects US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Project - Economy Ministry

Germany's position on US extraterritorial sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project remains unchanged and Berlin rejects them, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, adding that Berlin is closely monitoring the situation around the project in the United States

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Germany's position on US extraterritorial sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project remains unchanged and Berlin rejects them, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, adding that Berlin is closely monitoring the situation around the project in the United States.

On Thursday, US senators introduced a bill that would extend the scope of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 to include all companies that provide certification, insurance and port facilities for the pipeline project.

"As you know, we are monitoring the development [of the situation] around Nord Stream 2, including its development in the US. We do not comment on this. Our principled position regarding extraterritorial sanctions is also clear. We reject them," the ministry's representative said at a briefing.

In late May, the German Foreign Ministry slammed Washington's plans to expand the sanctions, saying that the timing was wrong for the United States to threaten the Nord Stream 2 pipeline amid the global pandemic.

Related Topics

Washington German Germany Berlin Nord United States May Gas All

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof retains captaincy till 20202 cricket ..

24 minutes ago

Etihad Airways lands in Cuba for first time, addin ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Brazilian FM review bilateral ..

1 hour ago

Sufficient wheat reserves available: Syed Fakhar I ..

2 minutes ago

AAC visit petrol pumps, takes notice of over charg ..

2 minutes ago

French Police Ban Two George Floyd Protests Near U ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.