Berlin Requires COVID-19 Tests for Shop, Museum, Hairdresser Visits

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Residents in Germany's capital city Berlin are now expected to provide negative COVID-19 test results when visiting non-food shops, hairdresser salons and museums, following the decision of the city's Senate.

The lawmakers voted on the new measures on March 27, and the rules went into effect on Wednesday.

Berlin citizens are encouraged to use all 170 COVID-19 testing stations across the city as all customers visiting stores that do not sell "basic needs" products will have to provide a negative coronavirus test upon entering the stores each day. Large shopping mall owners are recommended to organize testing spots for visitors.

People wishing to receive a haircut will only be able to do so after booking an appointment and providing a negative COVID-19 test, the same rule applies to people wishing to visit museums, galleries and memorials.

According to the Senate's decision, people visiting events that take place in covered spaces and have over five visitors will also be expected to provide a negative COVID-19 test, however, these regulations do not affect religious ceremonies, demonstrations as well as parliamentary and law enforcement work.

In covered spaces such as grocery stores, hospitals and care homes, as well as in public transport, at train stations, the airport and ferry terminals people are required to wear FFP2 medical masks for better protection.

All employers must provide their employees with free express tests to check for the Point-of-Care (PoC) antigen no less than two times a week or one test for independent use under supervision.

If requested, employers must provide a document stating the results of daily COVID19 testing that resembles the one provided by the Berlin Department of Health.

As of March 30, passengers arriving in Germany must provide a negative COVID-19 test that was conducted no later than 48 hours before their flight. The measures will stay in place at least until May 12.