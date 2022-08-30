UrduPoint.com

Berlin Rules Out Possibility Of Sending German, Other EU Troops To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The possibility of sending German or other EU troops to Ukraine is excluded, though the bloc will continue providing Kiev with other military assistance, including a potential training mission, Siemtje Moeller, the parliamentary state secretary of the German Defence Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"From our point of view, it is excluded," Moeller told reporters upon arrival for an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Prague, when asked about the prospects of sending German or other EU troops to Ukraine.

At the same time, the meeting of EU defense ministers will discuss, among other things, sending a high-level training mission for Ukrainian military, the official added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev. In particular, over 7,000 mercenaries from more than 60 countries have arrived in Ukraine since February 24, the Russian Defense Ministry said in mid-July.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

