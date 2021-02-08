UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Says 2nd Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic In Germany 'Overpowered' But Not Over Yet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Berlin Says 2nd Wave of COVID-19 Pandemic in Germany 'Overpowered' But Not Over Yet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) A second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany has been overpowered as the disease's spread rate across the country continues to decline, but it is not over yet, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

Since early November, Germany has been under a nationwide lockdown, which is set to remain in force at least until February 14. This week, the Federal and regional authorities are expected to make decisions on their further measures to fight the pandemic.

"On the one hand, the number of new cases, the number of patients, the number of patients in intensive care units are all decreasing.

The second wave of the pandemic has been overcome, but it is, naturally, not over yet. It is a good development, it is proof that the many restrictions we live with work," Seibert said at a briefing.

The spokesman added that though some regions had attained the necessary incidence rate ” less than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a week ” many others still had rather high incidence levels.

Over the past 24 hours, Germany has confirmed about 4,500 new infections, bringing the country's total tally to 2,288,545. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 61,675 and over 2 million patients have recovered.

Related Topics

Germany February November All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health withdraws pharmaceutical produc ..

16 minutes ago

Smart Dubai hosts roundtable for Cashless Dubai Wo ..

16 minutes ago

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

2 hours ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.