Berlin Says 2nd Wave of COVID-19 Pandemic in Germany 'Overpowered' But Not Over Yet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) A second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany has been overpowered as the disease's spread rate across the country continues to decline, but it is not over yet, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

Since early November, Germany has been under a nationwide lockdown, which is set to remain in force at least until February 14. This week, the Federal and regional authorities are expected to make decisions on their further measures to fight the pandemic.

"On the one hand, the number of new cases, the number of patients, the number of patients in intensive care units are all decreasing.

The second wave of the pandemic has been overcome, but it is, naturally, not over yet. It is a good development, it is proof that the many restrictions we live with work," Seibert said at a briefing.

The spokesman added that though some regions had attained the necessary incidence rate ” less than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a week ” many others still had rather high incidence levels.

Over the past 24 hours, Germany has confirmed about 4,500 new infections, bringing the country's total tally to 2,288,545. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 61,675 and over 2 million patients have recovered.