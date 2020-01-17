Berlin Says Called for Iran Nuclear Deal Signatories' Talks When Invoked Dispute Mechanism

(@imziishan)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Germany triggered a dispute mechanism over Iran's violations of the multilateral nuclear deal in order to have talks on them with the remaining signatories to the 2015 pact, a Foreign Office spokesman said Friday.

Rainer Breul commented on a proposal by acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to hold a political directors' meeting on the future of the nuclear deal after Iran broke uranium enrichment limits in response to US sanctions.

"We also called for this when we triggered the dispute resolution mechanism under Article 36 [of the nuclear deal]," Breul said, adding that the process for holding a "working meeting of political directors" had been launched.

The dispute resolution mechanism was triggered on Tuesday by Germany, France and the United Kingdom. Russia, China and the European Union are also parties to the treaty with Iran, which limited its nuclear capabilities.

Under Article 36, if any party felt that commitments made under the nuclear pact were not being met it could refer the issue to the Joint Commission for resolution, which would have 15 days to come up with a solution.