Berlin Says Cannot Comment On US Plan To Engage EU In Moon-Mining

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:18 PM

The German government declined on Wednesday to comment on reports that the United States planned to club together with allies to mine the moon for minerals

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The German government declined on Wednesday to comment on reports that the United States planned to club together with allies to mine the moon for minerals.

Reuters cited sources as saying Tuesday that the administration of US President Donald Trump was about to start negotiating so-called Artemis Accords to that end with spacefaring nations like Canada, Japan and the European Union, but not Russia.

"Personally, I do not know anything about this. I cannot comment on this," Ulrike Demmer, a deputy spokeswoman for the German government, told reporters during a regular briefing.

Economy Ministry spokesman Korbinian Wagner, who was present at the news conference, also declined to comment, saying "I too know nothing about this. If we have something we will let you know."

Trump signed an executive order in early April stipulating that the US did not consider outer space a "global commons" and had a right to use its resources. It also reiterated that the US was not bound by the Moon Agreement that declared celestial bodies a common heritage of mankind.

