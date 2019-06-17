(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Germany is reviewing information given by the United States and the United Kingdom claiming that Iran was behind the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

"We are familiar with the information from the US and UK intelligence services, which assume premises of an almost certainty ... We are comparing it against our data. I believe we need an extremely thorough approach, and we will continue the exchange with our partners," Maas told journalists before a meeting of the EU Council for Foreign Affairs in Luxembourg.

Berlin continues to gather information on the matter and will only give decisive conclusions once a comprehensive review is completed, he clarified.

On Thursday, two oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, caught on fire after reportedly being hit by a torpedo near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway between the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf.

While the causes of the incident remained unknown, the United States and United Kingdom promptly pointed their fingers at Iran. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has denied all accusations, saying they lacked evidence.

In the wake of the attack, US President Donald Trump ordered for the USS Mason destroyer to be dispatched to the area, adding to the country's already significant military presence in the region.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has warned against attempting to lay the blame on Iran before any thorough investigation is finished.