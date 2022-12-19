UrduPoint.com

Berlin Says Concerned About Putin's Visit To Belarus As Minsk's Role In Ukraine May Change

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Berlin Says Concerned About Putin's Visit to Belarus As Minsk's Role in Ukraine May Change

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Berlin is concerned about the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Minsk, as this may change the role of Belarus in the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Federal Government Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday.

On Friday, the Kremlin said that Putin would pay a working visit to Belarus on Monday to discuss strategic partnership and joint measures to respond to challenges.

"The (German) Chancellor (Olaf Scholz) knows that Russian President Putin is expected to visit Belarus today - I think for the first time in three years. As for the future, we need to wait. Of course, there are concerns in this regard," Hebestreit told reporters.

He noted that the concerns were related to the possible decision of Belarus to change its role in the Russian special operation in Ukraine.

"We see, at least, that Belarus is providing assistance," Hebestreit added.

At the request of journalists to clarify whether Germany has fears that Belarus will take part in the special military operation, Hebestreit refrained from commenting.

"I would not like to give further comments. But, of course, assistance from Belarus may increase, it is possible. But first, we must wait. Let's see how this visit goes and what its result will be," Hebestreit said.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called "absolutely stupid fabrications" media reports that Putin was going to Minsk to force Belarus to participate in the special military operation.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Visit Germany Minsk Berlin Vladimir Putin Belarus May Media From Government

Recent Stories

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands ..

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands increase in petroleum levy

2 hours ago
 LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all r ..

LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all recipients of Thoshakhana gifts

2 hours ago
 Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open wi ..

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open with three-wicket burst

2 hours ago
 Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.