BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Berlin is concerned about the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Minsk, as this may change the role of Belarus in the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Federal Government Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday.

On Friday, the Kremlin said that Putin would pay a working visit to Belarus on Monday to discuss strategic partnership and joint measures to respond to challenges.

"The (German) Chancellor (Olaf Scholz) knows that Russian President Putin is expected to visit Belarus today - I think for the first time in three years. As for the future, we need to wait. Of course, there are concerns in this regard," Hebestreit told reporters.

He noted that the concerns were related to the possible decision of Belarus to change its role in the Russian special operation in Ukraine.

"We see, at least, that Belarus is providing assistance," Hebestreit added.

At the request of journalists to clarify whether Germany has fears that Belarus will take part in the special military operation, Hebestreit refrained from commenting.

"I would not like to give further comments. But, of course, assistance from Belarus may increase, it is possible. But first, we must wait. Let's see how this visit goes and what its result will be," Hebestreit said.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called "absolutely stupid fabrications" media reports that Putin was going to Minsk to force Belarus to participate in the special military operation.